Holly Holm vs. Bethe Correia Headlines UFC Fight Night Singapore

April 13, 2017
Former women’s bantamweight champion Holly Holm will face No. 10 Bethe Correia in the UFC Fight Night 111 main event in Singapore on June 17. UFC officially announced the bout on Wednesday.

Holm (10-3) began her mixed martial arts career with ten consecutive wins. The multiple-time world champion boxer rose through the ranks and made her UFC debut in February 2015. Two fights later, she ended Ronda Rousey‘s reign atop women’s MMA with a head kick at UFC 193 nine months after making her first Octagon appearance. Since the biggest win of her MMA career, Holm has gone winless. She enters Fight Night Singapore coming off three loses in a row.

She faces Correia (10-2-1), and the Brazilian isn’t afraid to stand in the pocket and exchange. Correia won her first nine fights in her route to a title shot against Rousey at UFC 190. Rousey retained the title via knockout, and Correia is trying to get back into title talks. A win over Holm won’t put her in contender status, but it will put her on a path in the right direction.

UFC Fight Night: Holm vs. Correia takes place at the Singapore Indoor Stadium in Kallang, Singapore on June 17. The event will mark the second time the fight promotion has held an event in Singapore.

