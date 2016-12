Holly Holm Ready to ‘Make a Statement Again’ at UFC 208 (Video)

(Video Courtesy of MMAFighting)

After UFC on FOX 22, Holly Holm discusses how her women’s featherweight title fight with Germaine de Randamie came together, her thoughts on Cris Cyborg being left out of that first 145-pound title fight, and how she sees Amanda Nunes vs. Ronda Rousey going.

