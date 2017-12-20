Holly Holm Laid Out Ronda Rousey; Can She Do the Same to Cris Cyborg?

(Courtesy of UFC)

Holly Holm shocked the world when she landed a head kick that laid Ronda Rousey out cold on the canvas. If she does the same to featherweight champion Cris “Cyborg” Justino at UFC 219 on Dec. 30, she will surely be elevated to heights never before scene in women’s MMA. But can she do it?

Tune in to MMAWeekly.com on Saturday, Dec. 30, for UFC 219: Cyborg vs. Holm Full Results and Live Fight Stats. UFC featherweight champion Cris Cyborg puts her belt on the line for the first time in the night’s main event, squaring off with former bantamweight champion Holly Holm. Khabib Nurmagomedov also returns at UFC 219 for a pivotal lightweight contender’s bout with Edson Barboza with the winner eyeing a shot at a title.

