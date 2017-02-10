Holly Holm Imparts Some MMA Knowledge on ‘Live with Kelly’ (UFC 208 Video)

(Courtesy of UFC)
On Episode 4 of UFC 208 Embedded, featherweight title contender Holly Holm demonstrates her skills to the morning talk show audience. Opponent Germaine de Randamie embraces her moment in the spotlight and gets a photo with middleweight great Anderson Silva at media day. Derek Brunson braces to compete against his favorite fighter in the Octagon. A lighthearted Silva goes about his fight week and teases teammate Jacare Souza, then it’s back to business for the fighters in the workout rooms.
