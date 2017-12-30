Holly Holm: ‘I’m Ready’ (UFC 219 Video)

(Courtesy of UFC)

Megan Olivi sits down with Holly Holm ahead of her main event title bout against featherweight champion Cris Cyborg at UFC 219 on Saturday, live on Pay-Per-View.

TRENDING > Dana White: If Georges St-Pierre Ever Returns He Won’t Be Fighting Conor McGregor

Tune in to MMAWeekly.com on Saturday for UFC 219: Cyborg vs. Holm Full Results and Live Fight Stats. UFC featherweight champion Cris Cyborg puts her belt on the line for the first time in the night’s main event, squaring off with former bantamweight champion Holly Holm. Khabib Nurmagomedov also returns at UFC 219 for a pivotal lightweight contender’s bout with Edson Barboza with the winner eyeing a shot at a title.