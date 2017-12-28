Holly Holm: ‘I Think Anybody’s Beatable and That Includes Cris Cyborg’

Holly Holm is a fighter who prides herself on rising to the occasion.

Much like her stunning head kick knockout against Ronda Rousey in 2015 or the multiple world titles she won in boxing, Holm lives to perform under the brightest spotlights but more importantly she thrives by facing the best competition combat sports can offer her.

Now Holm will be the first to admit that she’s suffered some setbacks in recent years including her losses to Miesha Tate, Valentina Shevchenko and Germaine de Randamie but she makes no excuses for those defeats.

Instead, Holm looks at each loss as a lesson learned while taking on the top fighters in the world, which is all she wants when stepping inside the UFC Octagon.

At UFC 219, Holm will face arguably the best pound-for-pound women’s fighter in the sport and possibly the greatest women’s mixed martial artist of all time in Cris Cyborg.

Cyborg has gone undefeated for more than a decade with a resume that reads like Mike Tyson during the most dominant part of his career with a string of knockouts, one more vicious than the next. Unfortunately for Tyson, when he started to run into some tougher competition in later years, that’s when he began facing real adversity in his career and Holm can’t help but wonder if Cyborg be ready to experience the same phenomenon.

“I think she does have this aura about her — oh she’s unbeatable — but I think one of the things people don’t realize is the caliber of opponents, I’m not saying they haven’t been somewhat tough, but I feel like I’ve really faced a lot of the top girls and I’ve been in more challenging fights in my entire career, whether it be boxing or MMA,” Holm said when speaking to MMAWeekly. “I feel like I’ve faced a little more of that diversity and I’ve faced people who’ve had a little more ring experience. I’ve faced people that have had a lot of different styles, whether it be offensively or defensively. I know that she knows this.

“I know that she knows that I have more ring experience than her but it’s not just the ring experience. It’s not like I’ve been in there for a bunch of rounds against someone who’s easy. I know I’ve been in there with people that have been very tough. I’ve had some really aggressive fighters coming at me throughout my career and I’ll be ready to adapt to that. I think she knows that.”

Now Holm will admit that Cyborg has faced stiffer opposition of late, particularly her last fight against Tonya Evinger where she became the UFC women’s featherweight champion.

Evinger isn’t a pushover but she’s undersized at 145-pounds, which definitely allowed Cyborg to muscle her around in the clinch before finally ending the fight by TKO in the third round. Holm was impressed by Evinger’s performance in taking Cyborg to the deeper part of the fight, but she also knows that her weapons are far different from the former Invicta FC bantamweight champion.

“Tonya Evinger’s really tough. She’s a scrapper and she’ll get in there and she’ll make it a fight. I actually feel like if Tonya Evinger would go back and do that fight over, I feel like she would do better honestly,” Holm said. “This is my own thought, but I think maybe nerves played into that a little bit. She came in a little bit tired and I’ve seen her go bang for a full fight before. No matter what, it’s still a different style than myself. She’s more of a grinder, go take the legs, get a takedown, make it a scrap on the ground.

“I’m just a different kind of fighter I think than Cyborg has ever faced and that’s the biggest difference. I don’t think she’s ever faced anyone of my style that’s been that challenging to her.”

Now just because Holm believes she’s faced tougher competition than Cyborg doesn’t mean she won’t give the reigning UFC women’s featherweight champion the respect she deserves going into this main event fight.

In fact, Holm will even concede some physical advantages Cyborg will probably have going into fight night, but unlike many of the Brazilian’s past opponents, she won’t show fear in the face of adversity.

“I think anybody’s beatable and that includes [Cris Cyborg},” Holm said. “There’s a lot of things that Cyborg has on me. She has size and strength and things like that but I also think she’s going to be a little surprised at how strong I am. I have strength of my own and I believe in myself.

“I know that a lot of people don’t want to fight her because she’s had her violations of PED’s (performance enhancing drugs) and stuff like that and they feel like ‘I don’t know if I really want to fight her, she might be too strong or too aggressive’ but there’s a lot of ways to beat her just like anybody is beatable.”

Given Cyborg’s ferocious knockout power and tendency to steamroll over her opponents, it’s understandable why some fighters might stare at her like a deer in headlights just before the bout is ready to begin.

Holm promises Cyborg doesn’t intimidate her and the winner of their bout at UFC 219 will truly just be about who is the better fighter on that night.

“I have a belief in myself that I can win this,” Holm said. “I feel like a lot of girls that get in there [with her] are already thinking I just hope I can make it out of here alive. That’s kind of what their mindset it, at least I think. That’s not the way I think.

“I’m going in there with every intention of walking out with a victory.”