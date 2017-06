Holly Holm: ‘I Really Wanted This One for My Coaches’

(Courtesy of UFC)

Holly Holm had been on a three-fight skid entering Saturday’s UFC Singapore main event opposite Bethe Correia. So it was a huge weight lifted off her shoulders when she scored a highlight reel head-kick knockout. But more than that, Holm really felt good about repaying her coaches, who have stood steadfastly at her side through the down times, as well as the good times.

TRENDING > Hospital Provides Update on Matt Hughes’ Condition After Collision with Train

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram