Holly Holm Does Things that Cris Cyborg Has Never Seen Before

Holly Holm has already achieved some legendary milestones in her career. She toppled the mighty Ronda Rousey and she’s been the UFC bantamweight champion of the world.

When she faces Cris Cyborg at UFC 219, Holm could be the first person to defeat the two women that have long dominated MMA, while also becoming the first woman in the UFC to hold titles in two different weight classes.

At the UFC 219 Ultimate Media Day, Holm weighed in on her fight with Cyborg, her legacy, and her fighting future.

