Holly Holm Gets Emotional in UFC Singapore Post-Fight Interview

(Video courtesy of UFC | Viewing may be limited by broadcast rights restrictions)

Ending a three-fight skid in spectacular fashion, Holly Holm couldn’t help but be a little bit emotional in her post-fight Octagon interview at UFC Fight Night 111: Holm vs. Correia on Saturday in Singapore.

RELATED:

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram