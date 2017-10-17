               

HOT OFF THE WIRE

featuredDana White Lays Out a Path to Conor McGregor vs. Georges St-Pierre

Nate Diaz and Conor McGregor

featuredDana White Reveals Conor McGregor’s Next Fight Destination, but It Won’t Be Against Nate Diaz

Michael Bisping - UFC 199

featuredMichael Bisping Backtracks on Retirement

Tony Ferguson UFC 216 and Conor McGregor

featuredDoes Conor McGregor and Tony Ferguson Twitter Beef Signal Next UFC Lightweight Title Fight?

Holly Holm Fires Back at Cris Cyborg Over Badgering about USADA Drug Testing

October 17, 2017
NoNo Comments

The fight between UFC women’s featherweight champion Cris “Cyborg” Justino and Holly Holm isn’t official yet but they sure are behaving like two fighters preparing to do battle.

This week, Cyborg has been on Twitter discussing her frequent drug testing from USADA (United States Anti-Doping Agency) while pointing out that she hopes Holm is undergoing the same scrutiny.

Cyborg took aim at Holm by way of her team at Jackson-Winkeljohn in New Mexico where she has seen positive test results emerge in the past, most notably with former light heavyweight champion Jon Jones, who has failed two drug tests over the past 18 months.

The allegations finally forced Holm to respond via her own Instagram this week as she reminded Cyborg how often she’s been drug tested throughout her UFC career while always proving to be a clean athlete.

“So apparently there was a little bit of drama today because USADA went to Cyborg’s house and I know I’ve been the topic of interest a lot on her social media and I don’t mind. Fighters are trying to promote and hype fights and that’s fine. But let’s be real for a minute,” Holm said. 

“She said she’s being tested by USADA and wants me to be tested just as much. She probably should have looked on their public records on the USADA webpage and seen I’ve been tested nine times compared to her eight. I’m in no race, I really don’t care, I just know I compete clean and they test me all the time. So I just never needed an applause for passing my tests. In the meantime, I’ll just spend my time training and she can spend her time complaining and making false accusations and false memes.”

I've actually just wasted a minute of my life on this video.

A post shared by Holly Holm (@hollyholm) on

While Holm isn’t best known for trash talking her opponents, she definitely took a shot at Cyborg for what she believes was looking for praise just for passing drug tests, which is exactly what every fighter should be doing anyways.

Negotiations are ongoing to put together a fight between Cyborg and Holm on Dec. 30 at UFC 219 in Las Vegas. Cyborg is currently trying to finalize a deal for a new contract after her current deal expires at the end of October.

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram

               

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

www.GIFCreator.me_u0OkaX-RingGirls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
MMA Store
Contact Us
Privacy Policy

UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC Fight Night: Gdansk
UFC Fight Night: Sao Paulo
UFC 217: Bisping vs. St-Pierre
UFC Fight Night: Virginia
UFC Fight Night: Sydney
UFC Fight Night: China
TUF 26 Finale
UFC 218: Detroit
UFC Fight Night: Fresno
UFC on FOX 26
UFC 219: Las Vegas

MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA.ly
MMA Linker
LowKickMMA
Addicted to MMA