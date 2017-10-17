Holly Holm Fires Back at Cris Cyborg Over Badgering about USADA Drug Testing

The fight between UFC women’s featherweight champion Cris “Cyborg” Justino and Holly Holm isn’t official yet but they sure are behaving like two fighters preparing to do battle.

This week, Cyborg has been on Twitter discussing her frequent drug testing from USADA (United States Anti-Doping Agency) while pointing out that she hopes Holm is undergoing the same scrutiny.

Cyborg took aim at Holm by way of her team at Jackson-Winkeljohn in New Mexico where she has seen positive test results emerge in the past, most notably with former light heavyweight champion Jon Jones, who has failed two drug tests over the past 18 months.

I want a guarantee @hollyholm is tested same number of times as me during this camp @UFC @usantidoping her gym has a history 2! I'm clean — #CyborgNation (@criscyborg) October 16, 2017

No gym in mma has more fighters doping violations than @JacksonWinkMMA. Mia fought Holly 12rd in boxing. @usantidoping is good 4 the sport https://t.co/GmtsfUGkKU — #CyborgNation (@criscyborg) October 17, 2017

I am clean athlete agreeing to test the same # times from today until dec 30 fight gives @HollyHolm n myself chance 2 prove we fight clean — #CyborgNation (@criscyborg) October 17, 2017

The allegations finally forced Holm to respond via her own Instagram this week as she reminded Cyborg how often she’s been drug tested throughout her UFC career while always proving to be a clean athlete.

“So apparently there was a little bit of drama today because USADA went to Cyborg’s house and I know I’ve been the topic of interest a lot on her social media and I don’t mind. Fighters are trying to promote and hype fights and that’s fine. But let’s be real for a minute,” Holm said.

“She said she’s being tested by USADA and wants me to be tested just as much. She probably should have looked on their public records on the USADA webpage and seen I’ve been tested nine times compared to her eight. I’m in no race, I really don’t care, I just know I compete clean and they test me all the time. So I just never needed an applause for passing my tests. In the meantime, I’ll just spend my time training and she can spend her time complaining and making false accusations and false memes.”

I've actually just wasted a minute of my life on this video. A post shared by Holly Holm (@hollyholm) on Oct 16, 2017 at 11:57pm PDT

While Holm isn’t best known for trash talking her opponents, she definitely took a shot at Cyborg for what she believes was looking for praise just for passing drug tests, which is exactly what every fighter should be doing anyways.

Negotiations are ongoing to put together a fight between Cyborg and Holm on Dec. 30 at UFC 219 in Las Vegas. Cyborg is currently trying to finalize a deal for a new contract after her current deal expires at the end of October.

