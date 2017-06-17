Holly Holm Decapitates Bethe Correia with Head Kick (UFC Singapore Results)

HOT OFF THE WIRE

June 17, 2017
Former UFC women’s bantamweight champion Holly Holm snapped a three-fight losing skid on Saturday by knocking out No. 11 ranked Bethe Correia in the Fight Night Singapore main event.

Both ladies were cautious in the early going, waiting on the other to initiate an exchange. It was a slow-paced fight that saw little action. In the second round, the referee encouraged the fighters to engage as the crowd grew increasingly restless inside the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

In the third round, a frustrated Correia urged Holm to come forward and exchange.  Seconds later, she was knocked out on the cavas.  Holm unleashed a left high kick reminiscent of the one that ended Ronda Rousey‘s reign atop the division.  It impacted Correia’s face and the Brazilian crumbled to the canvas.  “The Preacher’s Daughter” followed up with a left hand that finished the job. 

“This fight I knew that she could make look messy and I heard a lot of boos from the first round, but what I wanted to do was make it look as clean as I could,” said Holm after the knockout win.  “That was the goal.  That was the plan, bait her into something and make a clean shot.”

Holm’s win over Rousey at UFC 193 in November 2015 was the last time she tasted victory inside the Octagon.  She didn’t call anyone out, or indicate whether she’d compete at 135-pounds or 145-pounds in her next outing.  

“I’m going to enjoy this night right now, enjoy the victory tonight.  It’s been a year and a half since I’ve been able to do a back flip in here,” she said. 

  • himmler adams

    Holly Holm seems like a good talented UFC person but is so dull and boring Holly gets ignored. Put Holly in there with sucker punching steroid junkie Cyborg and let it be??

  • Fart sandwich

    I didn’t watch the fight. She actually kicked her head off? Like Bethe Correia is dead?

               

