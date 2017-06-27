Holly Holm Breaks Down McGregor vs. Mayweather: ‘Anything Can Happen In a Fight’

HOT OFF THE WIRE

June 27, 2017
Before Holly Holm became a UFC champion, she was an accomplished multi-division boxing champion. She had 16 title defenses in three different weight classes. She had a legendary boxing career before transitioning into mixed martial arts in 2011.

“The Preacher’s Daughter” went on a nine-fight winning streak in MMA and earned a UFC title shot against Ronda Rousey at UFC 193 in November 2015. She knocked out the face of women’s MMA with a head kick in the fight card’s main event. She moved from boxing to MMA and doesn’t count out UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor‘s chances when he faces unbeaten boxing legend Floyd Mayweather Jr. in August.Holly Holm

“I think anybody has a chance. I came over to MMA from boxing, and I felt like I had a chance. And I did. I went and I accomplished things,” she said during an appearance on The MMA Hour.  “That being said, Mayweather is undefeated for a reason. Still, I feel anything can happen in a fight.”

Holm believes that McGregor matches up with Mayweather better than some think.  “The Notorious” has knockout punching power and fast hands.  Those two attributes can take a fighter a long way. 

TRENDING > Conor McGregor’s Coach Believes He Has Many Advantages Over Floyd Mayweather

“Conor’s got speed, which I think a lot of people can’t handle Mayweather’s speed. I think Conor has good speed, and he can deal with speed pretty well. I think Conor’s fighting style and stance can actually be competitive for Mayweather,” she said.  

“I admire Floyd Mayweather for a lot of things. He’s the only fighter out there that’s still undefeated, but I also admire a lot of things that McGregor has done in his career. And usually when he puts his mind to something he accomplishes it, so you can’t ever count that person out. That’s what I’m saying. I’m saying anything can happen,” added Holm. 

McGregor has built his career off of his precision striking inside the Octagon and his ability to finish a fight with a single punch.  Holm believes that the Irishman’s best chances to upset Mayweather are highest in the early rounds. 

“I think if it goes longer it will be easier for Mayweather – the longer the fight goes. But that’s not saying that Conor doesn’t have the chance to do something big,” she said.  

“I do think the longer the fight goes – I mean that’s Mayweather’s style – the longer the fight goes he really gets people’s timing and really starts to pick them apart,” continued Holm.  “If McGregor wins, it will be in the early rounds. If it goes longer, it goes to Mayweather. Anything can happen in that fight.”

