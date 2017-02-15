Holly Holm Appealing Germaine de Randamie’s UFC 208 Late Shots

Holly Holm, following her controversial loss to Germaine de Randamie at UFC 208 on Saturday in Brooklyn, is appealing the outcome of the fight.

Although de Randamie was handed a unanimous decision after the bout wen the distance, it’s what happened following rounds two and three that put the bout’s outcome into doubt.

de Randamie landed a blow after the bell following round two, and then a combination following round three. The referee did not deduct a point for either incident.

In its appeal to the New York State Athletic Commission, as first reported by MMAFighting.com, Holm’s representatives at Bardacke Allison LLP sought a “review of Referee Todd Anderson’s failure to deduct one or more points from Germaine de Randamie following her repeated strikes thrown after the horn sounded to end Rounds 2 and 3.”

Explaining the reasoning for the appeal, Paul Bardacke and Breanna Houghton argued:

“Referee Anderson only warned de Randamie following de Randamie’s foul at the end of Round 3, rather than following the end of Round 2. At a minimum, Referee Anderson was required to assess a foul against de Randamie and determine whether one or more points should be deducted following the end of Round 2 as required by NYSAC Regulations. Because of Referee Anderson did not issue even a warning – much less assess a foul – at the end of Round 2, de Randamie committed the same foul at the end of Round 3, lobbing two punches at Ms. Holm after the horn sounded to end Round 3.

TRENDING > Georges St-Pierre and UFC Agree to Terms, Return Imminent

“Had Referee Anderson complied with NYSAC Regulations and deducted points from de Randamie in accordance with Section 212.10 through 212.11, the UFC 208 Featherweight Title fight would have resulted in a draw, if not a win, for Ms. Holm.”

The victory made de Randamie as the inaugural UFC women’s featherweight champion.

The NYSAC has not commented on the appeal.

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram