Holly Holm and Germaine de Randamie Meet in Awkward UFC 208 Staredown (video)

(Courtesy of MMAFightingonSBN)

Holly Holm and Germaine de Randamie had an awkward meeting as they squared off for photographers at Wednesday’s UFC 208 Media Day in New York.

Holm and de Randamie meet for the inaugural UFC women’s featherweight championship in Saturday’s main event at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

