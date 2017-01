Here’s the Damage Paul Daley’s Knee Did to Brennan Ward’s Face (Graphic Pic)

Paul Daley had a difficult time coming to terms with fighting his friend, Brennan Ward, but did it, winning the fight in his typical explosive fashion.

Daley blasted Ward with a spinning elbow and then laid him out with a jumping knee. Daley had mixed emotions about it afterward, and no wonder, just look at the damage he did to Ward’s face.

Paul Daley's flying knee did a real number on Brennen Ward's face. I'm going to go cry now. pic.twitter.com/ejauEYb6Eg — Mike Bohn (@MikeBohnMMA) January 22, 2017

(Photo courtesy of Mike Bohn)

