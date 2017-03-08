Henry Cejudo vs. Sergio Pettis Added to UFC 211 Fight Card

The UFC 211 fight card continues to grow with the addition of a key flyweight bout between Henry Cejudo and Sergio Pettis.

UFC officials on Tuesday announced the bout, which takes place at UFC 211: Miocic vs. dos Santos on May 13 at American Airlines Center in Dallas. The fight could determine one of the next contenders to the title currently held by Demetrious Johnson. Johnson next faces Wilson Reis at UFC on FOX 24 in April.

Cejudo (10-2) is ranked No. 2 in the UFC flyweight division despite entering this fight coming off of back-to-back losses. Those two defeats were a TKO stoppage courtesy of Johnson, and a split-decision loss to No. 1 ranked Joseph Benavidez.

Aside from losing to the top two men in the division, Cejudo’s record is spotless, having won the first 10 bouts of his career.

Pettis (15-2), the younger brother of former UFC lightweight champion Anthony Pettis, currently sits at No. 5 in the division. He is 6-2 since entering the Octagon, including winning his last three fights. Pettis most recently defeated John Moraga in January.

Should he defeat Cejudo, Pettis would be immediately vaulted into title talks, while it may be a little more difficult for Cejudo to get back into a championship fight, having recently lost to Johnson and Benavidez.

UFC 211 is topped by two title fights. Heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic puts his belt on the line against Junior dos Santos, while strawweight titleholder Joanna Jedrzejczyk defends her championship against Jessica Andrade.

