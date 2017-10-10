Henry Cejudo Suffers Burns While Escaping California Wildfire

Henry Cejudo was one of several athletes that escaped the California wildfires on Monday, although he didn’t walk away unscathed.

According to a report by the San Francisco Chronicle, Cejudo was one of a number of athletes and other celebrities who fled fires in the California Wine Country on Monday after attending former San Francisco 49er Ronnie Lott’s celebrity fundraiser at Mayacama Golf Club in Santa Rosa, Calif.

The report cited others in attendance as saying that Cejudo failed to evacuate his hotel and had to jump from a second-story balcony, breaking his ankle in the process.

Cejudo, however, refuted the part about breaking his ankle. He told MMAFighting on Tuesday that, while he did suffer burns to his foot while trying to escape, he did not break his ankle.

He did add that he lost his 2008 Olympic Gold Medal in the fire.

There was no word yet at the time of publication whether or not Cejudo’s injuries were severe enough to jeopardize his UFC 218 bout with Sergio Pettis, which is slated for Dec. 2 in Detroit.

At least 15 wildfires in Northern California, according to the Los Angeles Times at the time of publication, have claimed at least 11 lives, destroyed more than 1,500 structures, and has scorched more than 100,000 acres, including land in the popular Napa, Sonoma and Yuba counties.

