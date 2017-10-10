               

HOT OFF THE WIRE
Tony Ferguson UFC 216

featuredTony Ferguson Tops UFC 216 Payroll Over Demetrious Johnson’s Record-Setting Win

featuredDana White Denies Conor McGregor vs. Nate Diaz Trilogy in the Works

featuredTony Ferguson Wins Interim Lightweight Title at UFC 216, Unleashes on Conor McGregor

featuredDemetrious Johnson Makes History with Incredible Finish (UFC 216 Results)

Henry Cejudo Suffers Burns While Escaping California Wildfire

October 10, 2017
NoNo Comments

Henry Cejudo was one of several athletes that escaped the California wildfires on Monday, although he didn’t walk away unscathed.

According to a report by the San Francisco Chronicle, Cejudo was one of a number of athletes and other celebrities who fled fires in the California Wine Country on Monday after attending former San Francisco 49er Ronnie Lott’s celebrity fundraiser at Mayacama Golf Club in Santa Rosa, Calif.

Henry CejudoThe report cited others in attendance as saying that Cejudo failed to evacuate his hotel and had to jump from a second-story balcony, breaking his ankle in the process. 

Cejudo, however, refuted the part about breaking his ankle. He told MMAFighting on Tuesday that, while he did suffer burns to his foot while trying to escape, he did not break his ankle.

He did add that he lost his 2008 Olympic Gold Medal in the fire. 

There was no word yet at the time of publication whether or not Cejudo’s injuries were severe enough to jeopardize his UFC 218 bout with Sergio Pettis, which is slated for Dec. 2 in Detroit.

TRENDING > Everlast Explains Why He Couldn’t Sing National Anthem at UFC 216

At least 15 wildfires in Northern California, according to the Los Angeles Times at the time of publication, have claimed at least 11 lives, destroyed more than 1,500 structures, and has scorched more than 100,000 acres, including land in the popular Napa, Sonoma and Yuba counties.

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and Instagram

               

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

www.GIFCreator.me_u0OkaX-RingGirls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
MMA Store
Contact Us
Privacy Policy

UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 216: Ferguson vs. Lee
UFC Fight Night: Poland
UFC Fight Night: Sao Paulo
UFC 217: Bisping vs. St-Pierre
UFC Fight Night: Virginia
UFC Fight Night: Sydney
UFC Fight Night: China
TUF 26 Finale
UFC 218: Detroit
UFC Fight Night: Fresno
UFC on FOX 26
UFC 219: Las Vegas

MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA.ly
MMA Linker
LowKickMMA
Addicted to MMA