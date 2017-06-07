Henry Cejudo Faces Wilson Reis at UFC 216

A bout between top-five ranked flyweights Henry Cejudo and Wilson Reis will take place at UFC 216 on Sept. 9 in Edmonton, Canada. TSN first reported the news and the UFC later confirmed it.

Cejudo (10-2), an Olympic gold medalist in wrestling, made his MMA debut in March 2013 and reeled of ten consecutive victories. He earned a title shot at UFC 197 but came up short against champion Demetrious Johnson. He coached opposite Joseph Benavidez on The Ultimate Fighter 24 and lost to Benavidez by split decision in his last outing. “The Messenger” hopes to bounce back from back-to-back losses when he faces Reis at Rogers Place.

Reis (22-7) fought for the 125-pound title in April after stringing together a three-fight winning streak. He was submitted by Johnson in the UFC on FOX 24 main event and plans to rebound from the loss by taking out No. 2 ranked Cejudo.

More bouts for the September fight card are expected to be announced in the coming weeks.

