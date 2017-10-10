Henry Cejudo, Despite Burned Foot, Still Fighting at UFC 218

Though Henry Cejudo has become one of the casualties of the wildfires currently raging across Northern California, he intends to fight at UFC 218 in December.

According to a report by the San Francisco Chronicle, Cejudo was one of a number of athletes and other celebrities who fled fires in the California Wine Country on Monday after attending former San Francisco 49er Ronnie Lott’s celebrity fundraiser at Mayacama Golf Club in Santa Rosa, Calif.

The report cited others in attendance as saying that Cejudo failed to evacuate his hotel and had to jump from a second-story balcony, breaking his ankle in the process.

Cejudo, however, refuted the part about breaking his ankle. He told MMAFighting on Tuesday that, while he did suffer burns to his foot while trying to escape, he did not break his ankle. He did, however, lose his 2008 Olympic Gold Medal to the blaze.

While his status in regard to a UFC 218 bout with Sergio Pettis in December was initially in doubt, sources close to Cejudo on Tuesday confirmed to MMAWeekly.com that he fully intends to remain in the fight, despite the burns to his right foot.

In fact, just a day removed from escaping the fire, Cejudo is making his way to Brazil to start his fight camp.

A featherweight title fight between current champion Max Holloway and challenger Frankie Edgar is slated to headline UFC 218 on Dec. 2 in Detroit.

