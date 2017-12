Henry Cejudo Believes Demetrious Johnson Will Handle TJ Dillashaw When They Fight

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

Flyweight contender Henry Cejudo doesn’t mind if UFC bantamweight champion TJ Dillashaw drops down to flyweight to get the next shot at 125-pound champ Demetrious Johnson, but says Dillashaw might not like the result.

TRENDING > Dana White Moving Forward As If Conor McGregor Isn’t Going to Return

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and Instagram