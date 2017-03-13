Hector Lombard Posts Photos, Video After Surviving Car Accident

HOT OFF THE WIRE
March 13, 2017
1 Comment

UFC fighter Hector Lombard and his family were involved in a serious car accident on Sunday, after which Lombard posted a video and photos of the wreckage.

“Super grateful to these friends who helped me a lot after the accident I had,” Lombard commented alongside the video he posted on Instagram, adding, “A miracle I’m alive! Me and my family are safe and sound. Thank you!”

Lombard is coming off of a unanimous decision loss to Johny Hendricks in February. It was his third consecutive defeat. He doesn’t currently have his next fight booked.

TRENDING > Joe Rogan: How Conor McGregor Could Beat Floyd Mayweather

Despues del accidentente!

A post shared by Hector Lombard (@hectorlombard) on

Lucky to be alive! God is good God is great!

A post shared by Hector Lombard (@hectorlombard) on

  • TheCerealKiller

    “Lucky to be alive! God is good God is great!” – I guess all those starving children around the world are just out of network. God needs to upgrade his prayer service.

               

