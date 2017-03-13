Hector Lombard Posts Photos, Video After Surviving Car Accident

UFC fighter Hector Lombard and his family were involved in a serious car accident on Sunday, after which Lombard posted a video and photos of the wreckage.
“Super grateful to these friends who helped me a lot after the accident I had,” Lombard commented alongside the video he posted on Instagram, adding, “A miracle I’m alive! Me and my family are safe and sound. Thank you!”
Lombard is coming off of a unanimous decision loss to Johny Hendricks in February. It was his third consecutive defeat. He doesn’t currently have his next fight booked.
TRENDING > Joe Rogan: How Conor McGregor Could Beat Floyd Mayweather