Hector Lombard Frustrated After DQ Loss to CB Dollaway at UFC 222

Middleweight Hector Lombard expressed his frustrations backstage at T-Mobile Arena after losing by disqualification to CB Dollaway after landing punches after the bell that rendered Dollaway unable to continue.

Dollaway threw a front kick to the body at the end of round one and Lombard caught the kick as the bell sounded signifying the end of the round. Lombard fired back with a combination that dropped Dolloway. The punches were clearly after the bell and Lombard was disqualified for illegal blows.

Dollaway was later transported to the hospital to get checked out.

