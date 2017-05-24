HOT OFF THE WIRE
Vitor Belfort

featuredCould Vitor Belfort Be Headed to Bellator After Final UFC Fight?

Demetrious Johnson

featuredDemetrious Johnson Shoots Down Dana White’s Plan for Him to Fight TJ Dillashaw

featuredYoel Romero Takes On Robert Whittaker for Interim Belt

Georges St-Pierre - UFC 111

featuredDana White: Georges St-Pierre Wants to Fight for UFC Welterweight Title

Heavyweights Travis Browne and Alexey Oliynyk Clash at UFC 213

May 24, 2017
No Comments

Heavyweights Travis Browne and Alexey Oliynyk will meet at UFC 213 on July 8 during the fight promotion’s International Fight Week. UFC officials announced the matchup on Wednesday.

Browne (18-6-1) debuted in the UFC in 2010 and quickly made a name for himself winning four of his first five fights inside the Octagon. He holds wins over Alistair Overeem, Josh Barnett and Stefan Struve, but has lost his last three fights. “Hapa” hopes to get his career back on track when he takes on the Russian submission specialist at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

TRENDING > Demetrious Johnson Shoots Down Dana White’s Plan for Him to Fight TJ Dillashaw

Oliynyk (51-10-1) has won 40 fights by submission. He became the first fighter in UFC history to finish with an Ezekiel choke in his last outing against Viktor Pešta in January. Interestingly, he’s won ten fights in his career with the move. He plans to build on his Performance of the Night effort against Pesta by taking out Browne in July.

UFC 213 is headlined by a rematch between womens’ bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes and Valentina Shevchenko. Yoel Romero and Robert Whittaker fight for the interim middleweight crown in the co-main event.

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram

Related Article

Ricardo Lamas

Ricardo Lamas Draws the Korean Zombie as Seve...

May 24, 2017No Comments19 Views

Ricardo Lamas has drawn Chan Sung Jung, aka The Korean Zombie, in a pivotal featherweight addition to the UFC 214 fight card.

Vitor Belfort

Could Vitor Belfort Be Head...

Instead of retirement after UFC 212, might Vitor Belfort

May 24, 2017

Renan Barao Returns to Bant...

Renan Barao's featherweight experiment is over, at leasts for

May 24, 2017
UFC Performance Center

Go Inside the New UFC Perfo...

The UFC Performance Institute aids athletes in strength and

May 24, 2017
               

Newest Polls

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

www.GIFCreator.me_u0OkaX-RingGirls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
MMA Store
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 211: Dallas
UFC Fight Night 109: Stockholm
UFC 212: Rio
UFC Fight Night 110: Auckland
UFC Fight Night 111: Singapore
Bellator 180: Bader vs. King Mo
Bellator NYC: Sonnen vs. Silva
UFC Fight Night 112: Oklahoma City
TUF 25 Finale: Garbrandt vs. Dillashaw
UFC 213: Las Vegas
UFC Fight Night: Glasgow
UFC on FOX 25: Long Island
UFC 214: Anaheim
UFC Fight Night: Rotterdam
UFC 216: Canada
UFC Fight Night: Poland
UFC 220: Las Vegas
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA.ly
MMA Linker
LowKickMMA
Addicted to MMA