Heavyweights Travis Browne and Alexey Oliynyk Clash at UFC 213

Heavyweights Travis Browne and Alexey Oliynyk will meet at UFC 213 on July 8 during the fight promotion’s International Fight Week. UFC officials announced the matchup on Wednesday.

Browne (18-6-1) debuted in the UFC in 2010 and quickly made a name for himself winning four of his first five fights inside the Octagon. He holds wins over Alistair Overeem, Josh Barnett and Stefan Struve, but has lost his last three fights. “Hapa” hopes to get his career back on track when he takes on the Russian submission specialist at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Oliynyk (51-10-1) has won 40 fights by submission. He became the first fighter in UFC history to finish with an Ezekiel choke in his last outing against Viktor Pešta in January. Interestingly, he’s won ten fights in his career with the move. He plans to build on his Performance of the Night effort against Pesta by taking out Browne in July.

UFC 213 is headlined by a rematch between womens’ bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes and Valentina Shevchenko. Yoel Romero and Robert Whittaker fight for the interim middleweight crown in the co-main event.

