HOT OFF THE WIRE
Demetrious Johnson

featuredUFC Flyweight Champ Demetrious Johnson Sidelined for Several Months

Jose Aldo vs Max Holloway

featuredJose Aldo and Max Holloway Butt Heads Over Nixing of UFC 208 Bout

Conor McGregor UFC 205 presser

featuredConor McGregor, Sportsperson of the Year, Addresses ‘Lengthy’ Break

Urijah Faber

featuredUrijah Faber Celebrates Retirement by Sitting Atop UFC on FOX 22 Fighter Salaries

Heavyweight Veteran Derek Bohi Angling for First Championship at VFC 55

December 21, 2016
1 Comment

In picking up his second straight win earlier this year against Lucas Overcast for KC Fighting Alliance, heavyweight Derek Bohi overcame one of his most difficult opponents en route to a second-round TKO.

“It was a lot tougher fight than I an anticipated,” Bohi told MMAWeekly.com. “As far as big heavyweights that can strike, (Overcast is) probably the most technical striker I’ve fought.

“He was coming out with a real leg kick-heavy game, and I’d never really seen anybody like that, so I had to make some adjustments. I got him on the ground and got the finish in the second round. I’m happy with my performance and making adjustments on the fly with my game plan like that.”

After starting off the first two years of his career with a lot of inconsistency, Bohi is in a stretch where he has won four of five bouts over the past two years.

TRENDING > Nate Diaz Says He Wants Out of MMA, Looking to Boxing

“When I got to the pro level, I’d win one, lose one, win a couple and lose one, and my training wasn’t very consistent,” said Bohi. “I had an opportunity about two years ago to move into training full-time.

“I teach at the gym I work out at, and that’s my whole schedule: I get my training and teach classes. I think my skillset has evolved a lot because of the extra amount of time I’ve put into it, and I think it’s showed.”

gallemore-bohi-victoryfc55-graphic-750Bohi (8-4) will have an opportunity to win his first MMA championship when he takes on Dan Gellenmore (5-3) in a heavyweight co-main event of Victory FC 55 on Friday in Topeka, Kan., on UFC Fight Pass.

“I’ve known Dan for a long time,” Bohi said. “He’s coached guys and I’ve coached guys and have kind of circled a lot in the Midwest heavyweight scene.

“What’s nice about my skillset is that I feel I’m the most well-rounded guy he’s seen. I have world-class BJJ. I have more knockouts than I have submissions. So if he wants to keep it on the feet, we can keep it on the feet; or if he wants to grapple, we can grapple.”

For Bohi, getting the chance to fight for a title is a big thing for his career. At 37 years old, it could be now or never for Bohi, and a title could go a long way towards boosting his stock heading into 2017.

“I’ve known Dan for a while, and if it wasn’t for a title in one of the top Midwest organizations, I probably wouldn’t have been interested in the fight,” said Bohi. “The fact that it’s for a title and on UFC Fight Pass, we couldn’t turn the opportunity away.

“(A title being on the line) adds a lot to me. This is going to be my 13th professional fight and my first opportunity to fight for a championship, so I’m excited to get one of these belts.”

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram

Related Article

Demetrious Johnson

UFC Flyweight Champ Demetrious Johnson Sideli...

Dec 22, 20161 Comment70 Views

UFC flyweight champion Demetrious Johnson won't require surgery for a recent knee injury, but he will be out of action for the next several months.

CainVelasquezDSC_6388UFN14 750x370

Joe Rogan Lists Cain Velasq...

Joe Rogan counts down the Ultimate 8 performances from

Dec 21, 2016
UFC 206 Special Presentation on FOX

UFC 206 Airs for Free on Bi...

In a surprise move, the Ultimate Fighting Championship is

Dec 21, 2016
Jose Aldo vs Max Holloway

Jose Aldo and Max Holloway ...

Jose Aldo and Max Holloway are butting heads over

Dec 21, 2016
  • dgs

    They need to start making these ridiculous bearded fighters cut those things. Those super long and bushy beards act like shock absorbers for punches, make certain neck chokes more difficult, and are probably a big skin irritant for the other fighter (like having a Brillo pad rubbed on your bare skin for 15 minutes I imagine). I guess since both of these guys are sporting the same kind of beard it won’t matter, but I believe large amounts of facial hair should not be allowed in a professional fight for the reasons stated.

               

Newest Polls

MMAWeekly Featured Videos


Subscribe to MMAWeeklyVideos on YouTube

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

www.GIFCreator.me_u0OkaX-RingGirls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
MMA Store
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 207: Las Vegas
UFC Fight Night 103: Phoenix
UFC on FOX 23: Denver
UFC Fight Night 104: Houston
UFC 208: Brooklyn
UFC 209: Las Vegas
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA.ly
MMA Linker
LowKickMMA
Addicted to MMA