Heavyweight Champ Stipe Miocic Sitting Out Until UFC Contract Dispute is Settled

Contrary to reports, a bout between heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic and former titleholder Cain Velasquez is anything but a done deal to headline UFC 216 on Oct. 7 in Las Vegas.

Miocic, who tied the promotion’s record for most consecutive heavyweight title defenses (2) with his knockout win over Junior dos Santos in May, plans to sit out until his contract issues are resolved. Miocic’s management team told MMAFighting on Wednesday that there hasn’t been serious discussions about who he’ll face next.

Miocic isn’t happy that the challenger was paid more than him in his two title defenses and wants his contract restructured before he steps back inside the Octagon.

The 34-year-old captured the title by knocking out Fabricio Werdum at UFC 198 in May 2016. He defended the belt against Alistair Overeem at UFC 203 and dos Santos at UFC 211.

