HOT OFF THE WIRE
Stipe Miocic UFC 211 Post

featuredHeavyweight Champ Stipe Miocic Sitting Out Until UFC Contract Dispute is Settled

featuredSantiago Ponzinibbio Destroys Gunnar Nelson with Devastating First-Round Knockout

UFC Glasgow Live Results

featuredUFC Glasgow: Nelson vs. Ponzinibbio Live Results and Fight Stats

featuredChaos Erupts On Stage After Team Mayweather Voltrons Conor McGregor at World Tour New York

Heavyweight Champ Stipe Miocic Sitting Out Until UFC Contract Dispute is Settled

July 20, 2017
NoNo Comments

Contrary to reports, a bout between heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic and former titleholder Cain Velasquez is anything but a done deal to headline UFC 216 on Oct. 7 in Las Vegas.

Miocic, who tied the promotion’s record for most consecutive heavyweight title defenses (2) with his knockout win over Junior dos Santos in May, plans to sit out until his contract issues are resolved. Miocic’s management team told MMAFighting on Wednesday that there hasn’t been serious discussions about who he’ll face next.

Stipe Miocic UFC 211 Media DayMiocic isn’t happy that the challenger was paid more than him in his two title defenses and wants his contract restructured before he steps back inside the Octagon.

TRENDING > Chris Weidman Confident He’ll Finish Kelvin Gastelum, Snap 3-Fight Losing Skid

The 34-year-old captured the title by knocking out Fabricio Werdum at UFC 198 in May 2016.  He defended the belt against Alistair Overeem at UFC 203 and dos Santos at UFC 211. 

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram

Related Article

Chris Weidman vs. Kelvin Gastelum: UFC on Fox...

Jul 20, 2017NoNo Comments11 Views

UFC commentator Joe Rogan previews the pivotal middleweight battle between Chris Weidman and Kelvin Gastelum set for the main event at Fight Night Long Island.

Conor McGregor over Floyd Mayweather going Voltron

Dana White: ‘Conor Mc...

Following the conclusion of the Mayweather vs. McGregor World

Jul 20, 2017
Amanda Nunes vs Valentina Shevchenko UFC 213 weigh

Demetrious Johnson vs. Ray ...

The Ultimate Fighting Championship will pull into Edmonton for

Jul 20, 2017
Chris Weidman

Chris Weidman Confident He&...

Former middleweight champion Chris Weidman hopes to snap a

Jul 20, 2017
               

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

www.GIFCreator.me_u0OkaX-RingGirls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
MMA Store
Contact Us
Privacy Policy

UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC on FOX 25: Long Island
UFC 214: Anaheim
UFC Fight Night 114: Mexico City
UFC 215
Mayweather vs. McGregor
UFC Fight Night 115: Rotterdam
UFC 216: Canada
UFC Fight Night: Poland
UFC 220: Las Vegas

MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA.ly
MMA Linker
LowKickMMA
Addicted to MMA