Heavy Betting on Conor McGregor Narrows Odds Gap to Floyd Mayweather

While most pundits still consider Conor McGregor‘s chances of victory against Floyd Mayweather anemic, oddsmakers say that money is coming in fast and furious on the Irishman, which has significantly reduced the chasm between the two… at least in the betting world.

Though it has been only a week since the fight became official, oddsmakers have been taking bets on Mayweather vs. McGregor for months. Some set the odds as high as -1200 for Mayweather to McGregor’s +700, meaning you’d have had to bet $1200 on Mayweather to win $100 if he beats McGregor. If you bet $100 on McGregor and he wins, you would win $700.

Just a few days ago, odds on Bovada were down to -600 for Mayweather and +400 for McGregor. As of the time of publication of this article, the odds on Bovada dropped again, to -550 for Mayweather and +375 on McGregor. You can also bet on numerous variables, such as how many rounds the fight will go, who will win, the method of victory, the number of pay-per-view buys, and more.

Oddsmakers knew it was going to be a significant event for the sports books, but were still blown away by how much money has been coming in on the Irishman.

“We have had up fight odds since Nov. 18 of 2016 with the hopes that it would take place, and there has been non-stop McGregor money from being a 10/1 underdog to his current line as a 4/1 underdog. We expected more money to come in on McGregor, but not at this level,” Bovada’s sports book manager Kevin Bradley told MMAWeekly.com.

“A McGregor win is already a huge liability for the book and it will only get bigger. I estimate that this fight might be the biggest single decision for us of any single event ever. The overall money and wagers on this may rival the Super Bowl, if not bigger, as we expect anyone and everyone to have a bet on it in some capacity.”

Just how close will the odds get before fight time? That’s a good quesion. It all depends upon how many people get “The Nortorious” fever and keep dropping bets on the UFC champion to upset “Money” Mayweather.

