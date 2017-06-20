HOT OFF THE WIRE
Megan Anderson and Cris Cyborg

featuredCyborg vs. Anderson for UFC Featherweight Title After Champion Stripped

Matt Hughes

featuredMatt Hughes Remains Hospitalized; Stable, but Not Yet Awake

featuredHolly Holm Decapitates Bethe Correia with Head Kick (UFC Singapore Results)

UFC Singapore Live Results

featuredUFC Singapore: Holm vs. Correia Live Results and Fight Stats

Heavy Betting on Conor McGregor Narrows Odds Gap to Floyd Mayweather

June 20, 2017
No Comments

While most pundits still consider Conor McGregor‘s chances of victory against Floyd Mayweather anemic, oddsmakers say that money is coming in fast and furious on the Irishman, which has significantly reduced the chasm between the two… at least in the betting world.

Though it has been only a week since the fight became official, oddsmakers have been taking bets on Mayweather vs. McGregor for months. Some set the odds as high as -1200 for Mayweather to McGregor’s +700, meaning you’d have had to bet $1200 on Mayweather to win $100 if he beats McGregor. If you bet $100 on McGregor and he wins, you would win $700.

Conor McGregor vs Floyd MayweatherJust a few days ago, odds on Bovada were down to -600 for Mayweather and +400 for McGregor. As of the time of publication of this article, the odds on Bovada dropped again, to -550 for Mayweather and +375 on McGregor. You can also bet on numerous variables, such as how many rounds the fight will go, who will win, the method of victory, the number of pay-per-view buys, and more. 

Oddsmakers knew it was going to be a significant event for the sports books, but were still blown away by how much money has been coming in on the Irishman. 

“We have had up fight odds since Nov. 18 of 2016 with the hopes that it would take place, and there has been non-stop McGregor money from being a 10/1 underdog to his current line as a 4/1 underdog. We expected more money to come in on McGregor, but not at this level,” Bovada’s sports book manager Kevin Bradley told MMAWeekly.com.

TRENDING > Mike Tyson: Conor McGregor is Going to Look Really Ridiculous Boxing Floyd Mayweather

“A McGregor win is already a huge liability for the book and it will only get bigger. I estimate that this fight might be the biggest single decision for us of any single event ever. The overall money and wagers on this may rival the Super Bowl, if not bigger, as we expect anyone and everyone to have a bet on it in some capacity.”

Just how close will the odds get before fight time? That’s a good quesion. It all depends upon how many people get “The Nortorious” fever and keep dropping bets on the UFC champion to upset “Money” Mayweather.

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram

Related Article

George Sullivan

George Sullivan Accepts Second UFC Anti-Dopin...

Jun 20, 2017No Comments25 Views

UFC fighter George Sullivan on Tuesday accepted a year-long sanction for his second anti-doping violation in as many years.

Sage Northcutt Draws New UF...

With little more than a month to go until

Jun 20, 2017
Andrei Arlovski UFC on FOX 23 Scrum

Andrei Arlovski and Bethe C...

Former UFC heavyweight champion Andrei Arlovski and headliner Bethe

Jun 20, 2017
Bellator NYC Live Results

Bellator NYC: Sonnen vs. Si...

Follow along for Bellator NYC: Sonnen vs. Silva full

Jun 20, 2017
               

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

www.GIFCreator.me_u0OkaX-RingGirls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
MMA Store
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
Bellator 180: Bader vs. King Mo
Bellator NYC: Sonnen vs. Silva
UFC Fight Night 112: Oklahoma City
TUF 25 Finale: Garbrandt vs. Dillashaw
UFC 213: Las Vegas
UFC Fight Night: Glasgow
UFC on FOX 25: Long Island
UFC 214: Anaheim
UFC Fight Night 114: Mexico City
UFC 215
Mayweather vs. McGregor
UFC Fight Night: Rotterdam
UFC 216: Canada
UFC Fight Night: Poland
UFC 220: Las Vegas
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA.ly
MMA Linker
LowKickMMA
Addicted to MMA