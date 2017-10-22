Heather Hardy’s Defiant Statement Following Bloody Bellator Loss

Heather Hardy left it all in the Bellator cage on Friday night: blood, sweat, and tears… but mostly blood.

The professional boxer, in her second MMA fight, went toe-to-toe with Kristina Williams, who was making her pro debut in the bout at Bellator 185 in Uncasville, Conn. She just couldn’t get into a rhythm, mostly because Williams was taking her out of her game, blasting Hardy with punches, elbows, and a kick that shattered the boxer’s nose.

Hardy walked out of the cage battered and bloody, and gave Williams the credit she deserved in a post-fight statement she issued via her Instagram account.

“I’m sorry I let everyone down. I gave it my all out there, and I truly hope it showed. I’d rather lose then give y’all a boring fight because I appreciate every one of you… sponsors, coaches, friends, family and fans… and the worst part was knowing I couldn’t get the job done for all of you,” Hardy wrote.

“Congrats to a game Kristina Williams, who had an answer for everything I tried. OSU!”

Though it was a tough loss for Hardy, moving her professional MMA record to 1-1, she was also defiant in defeat. As difficult as it must be to accept her first loss – she is undefeated in her 21 professional boxing bouts – Hardy was resolute that she would continue her MMA quest.

“And in case everyone is wondering, YES, I will be back,” she continued. “Nothing will ever take the fight out of me, not even this broken nose. I knew coming into this new world I was taking a big risk, and this is all part of my journey. You’ve all heard how resilient I am. Now watch me bounce back.”

