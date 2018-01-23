Heather Hardy to Face Ana Julaton at Bellator 194 and Later in the Boxing Ring

Bellator MMA announced on Tuesday that renowned boxing champions Heather Hardy (1-1) and Ana Julaton (2-3) will meet in a flyweight bout on the main card of Bellator 194: Nelson vs. Mitrione on Friday, Feb. 16, at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Conn.

The bout will be the first of two between the pugilists. They’re also expected to meet in a boxing bout at a later date. While the MMA bout will be held under the Bellator banner, DiBella Entertainment and Orion Sports Management will handle promotional duties for the boxing event.

Hardy made her MMA debut at Bellator 180 in June 2017. She defeated Alic Yauger by knockout at Madison Square Garden. It will be her third appearance inside the Bellator cage when she takes on Julaton. She was defeated by Kristina Williams in her last outing at Bellator 185 in October.

Hardy built an imposing boxing resume prior to joining forces with Bellator, where she collected a pair of titles in multiple weight classes, including the WBC International Female Super Bantamweight belt and WBC International Female Featherweight belt. “The Heat” protected an unblemished mark of 20-0 through a five-year stint inside the boxing ring.

An accomplished professional boxer herself, Julaton also brings a unique style to the Bellator cage as she prepares for just her sixth career MMA bout. The former WBO and IBA super bantamweight world champion made the transition to mixed martial arts in May of 2014, collecting a convincing knockout over Aya-Saeid Saber.

Since making her professional MMA debut, “The Hurricane” has competed for multiple world-renown promotions and trains alongside Bellator Heavyweight World Grand Prix competitor Frank Mir in Las Vegas. She’s coming off back-to-back losses and plans to end the skid when she faces Hardy.

Bellator 194 features the second Bellator Heavyweight World Grand Prix bout, pitting Roy Nelson against Matt Mitrione.

