Hear What Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather Said During Face-Off (Dana White Blog, Ep 2)

July 12, 2017
(Courtesy of UFC)

On episode 2 of the behind-the-scenes series, UFC President Dana White arrives at Staples Center for the massive kickoff presser of a worldwide tour. He is joined by a confident, Capoeira-inspired Conor McGregor. After an initial staredown and some harsh words from both headliners, McGregor and boxing legend Floyd Mayweather square off face to face again. As the war of words continues, White is reassured by none other than Mayweather that the stars won’t come to blows… yet.

Dana White’s Video Blog from the Mayweather vs. McGregor World Tour is a behind-the-scenes look at the unprecedented press conferences being held around the globe in anticipation of the blockbuster Mayweather vs. McGregor event, taking place Aug. 26 on Showtime PPV.

