Head Kick from Nowhere = Lightning Fast Lights Out (video)

April 29, 2017
1 Comment

With a flash, multiple-time Muay Thai world champion Ledsila Phuket landed one of the fastest round house kicks in Lion Fight history to knock out his opponent Jacob Hebeisen in the main event of Lion Fight 36 on Friday night.

That deserves a “damn, son!”

