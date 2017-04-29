Head Kick from Nowhere = Lightning Fast Lights Out (video)

With a flash, multiple-time Muay Thai world champion Ledsila Phuket landed one of the fastest round house kicks in Lion Fight history to knock out his opponent Jacob Hebeisen in the main event of Lion Fight 36 on Friday night.

That deserves a “damn, son!”

ICYMI: Re-live this beautiful KO in all it’s glory this morning on AXS TV Fights Rematch: @LionFight 36, starting at 10/9c! #LionFight36 pic.twitter.com/u8XoXPMPXw — AXS TV Fights (@AXSTVFights) April 29, 2017

The quickest round house we have ever seen!! Lerdsila showing us why he is a Muay Thai legend! #LionFight36 @LionFight pic.twitter.com/C1SejAh91J — AXS TV Fights (@AXSTVFights) April 29, 2017

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram