Ham Seo-Hee Retains Atomweight Title at Road FC 45 (Results & Fight Video)

Ham Seo-Hee retained her atomweight title at ROAD FC 45, which took place on Saturday in Seoul, South Korea.

In the main event, ROAD FC Atomweight Champion Ham Seo-Hee retained her title with an incredible first round TKO over world number one challenger Jinh Yu Frey. Both fighters came out of their corners with a cautious and technical approach. Frey began landing her punches and creeping up on the scorecards, but Ham landed a huge left that dropped Frey to the canvas. Making sure with a couple of punches before the referee jumped in, Ham emotionally savored the win, and had the Atomweight belt strapped around her waist again.

(Courtesy of ROAD FIGHTING CHAMPIONSHIP)

Xiaomi ROAD FC 045 XX

Kim Young-Ji took on the imposing Yoshiko and gave her a frightening beating. Kim aggressively came at Yoshiko over and over with great angles and landed just about everything she threw. Yoshiko weathered it with a head of concrete, but Kim’s overwhelming performance gave her a stellar victory.

Lim So-Hee got out her wushu kicks against Araki Miki for an exciting display of technical striking and counterstriking. Araki really turned it up in the second, but Lim kept her at bay and inflicted damage to get the Unanimous Decision.

Destanie Yarbrough and Begimzhan Kasymova gave the audience a taste of the super exciting Women’s Openweight division. For two rounds they battered each other, with Yarbrough showing a strong striking game to earn the win on the scorecards.

“Fearless Guys” TV contestants Ramona Pascual and Jin Seo-Woo opened up the main card with a show of cage wrestling and knees, knees, knees. The first round was a grinder, but Pascual turned it way up in the second and got the Unanimous nod from the judges.

Young Guns 38

The main event of the prelims was fast and furious violence. Nandin-Erdene launched the first assault with beautiful combos, but Rafael Fiziev deftly weathered them, countered with a 1-2 and dropped the Mongolian with a head kick. Fiziev pulled out his second ROAD FC victory in just 55 seconds.

Won Bin-Ki took on late notice stand in Iwata Keisuke but they gave a performance as if they’d been enemies for years. A back and forth nasty scrap saw Ki get the final knockdown and win with a painful back choke.

Chris Barnett came back to ROAD FC in rare form with Taekwondo in full display against wrestler Shim Gun-Oh. Shim was as tough as a brick wall, but Barnett chopped away at his legs and then threw a spinning back kick to the stomach that dropped Shim and he called it quits.

Hwang In-Su landed himself on the hot prospects list with his 11 second TKO finish of the previously unknockoutable Park Jung-Kyo.

Opening up the evening, rookies Kim Yi-Sack and Seo Dong-Soo showed off how the new and well-rounded Korean up and comers are. Two rounds of striking and grappling were nonstop action, with Kim eventually earning the points for the win.

Xiaomi ROAD Fighting Championship 045

Saturday, December 23, 2017

Grand Hilton Convention Center

Seoul, South Korea

Women’s Atomweight Championship

Ham Seo-Hee def Jinh Yu Frey by TKO, R1 4:40

Women’s Openweight Match

Kim Young-Ji def Yoshiko by Unanimous Decision

Women’s Atomweight Match

Lim So-Hee def Araki Miki by Unanimous Decision

Women’s Openweight Match

Destanie Yarbrough def Begimzhan Kasymova by Unanimous Decision

Women’s Bantamweight Match

Ramona Pascual def Jin Seo-Woo by Unanimous Decision

Young Guns 38