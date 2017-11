Haim Gozali Puts Arsen Faitovich To Sleep In 43 Seconds (Bellator 188 Full Fight)

(Courtesy of Bellator MMA)

Haim Gozali made quick work of Arsen Faitovich in the co-main event of Bellator 188 as he represented Israel in Tel Aviv. Watch the full fight video.

