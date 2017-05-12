Gunnar Nelson and Santiago Ponzinibbio Headline UFC Glasgow

HOT OFF THE WIRE
May 12, 2017
No Comments

Welterweight contender Gunnar Nelson will take on surging Santiago Ponzinibbio in the UFC Fight Night 113 main event in Glasgow, Scotland on July 16. UFC officials announced the headlining bout on Friday.

Nelson (16-2-1) is ranked ninth in the stacked 170-pound division and is coming off back-to-back submission wins over Alan Jouban and Albert Tumenov. The Icelander will be looking to add to his winning streak when he faces Argentinian standout at The SSE Hydro.

Gunnar NelsonPonzinibbio (24-3) is riding an impressive four-fight winning streak. Ponzinibbio appeared on the second season of The Ultimate Fighter: Brazil. He won Fight of the Season honors, but was forced out of the competition after suffering a broken hand during his win in the semifinal round of the tournament. Currently ranked No. 13 in the welterweight division, a win over Nelson could move him into the top ten.

Also announced on Friday was the fight card’s co-main event. Scotland’s Joanne Calderwood will face unbeaten Cynthia Calvillo in a women’s strawweight bout.

The July 16 even will be the second time the fight promotion has hosted a fight card in Glasgow.

www.GIFCreator.me_u0OkaX-RingGirls
