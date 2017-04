Growing Up Dana White (video)

(Courtesy of UFC)

UFC president Dana White recently sat down with Megan Olivi for an in-depth interview on The Exchange. The full episode appears on the UFC Fight Pass digital subscription service, but this clip gives some insight into the early life of White.

White recounts some rough times growing up that helped shape him as an adult.

