Gregor Gillespie Makes Short Work of Andrew Holbrook (UFC 210 Fight Highlights)

(Video courtesy of UFC)

Check out Gregor Gillespie’s 21-second knockout of Andrew Holbrook and hear his comments after the fight at UFC 210: Cormier vs. Johnson 2 on Saturday in Buffalo, N.Y.

RELATED:

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram