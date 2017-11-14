               

HOT OFF THE WIRE
Michael Bisping - UFC 199

featuredMichael Bisping Reveals Retirement Plan and It’s Not Centered on Kelvin Gastelum

Dustin Poirier - UFC 143 weigh-in

featuredDustin Poirier Stops Anthony Pettis, Calls for Eddie Alvarez vs. Justin Gaethje Winner

featuredCommission Rep Says Conor McGregor Assaulted Referee, is in Talks With UFC

UFC Fight Night 120 Poirier vs Pettis Live Results

featuredUFC Fight Night 120: Poirier vs. Pettis Live Results and Fight Stats

Greg Rebello Ready To ‘Let It Rip’ In CES 47 Main Event

November 14, 2017
NoNo Comments

After a strong start to 2017 that saw him win his first two bouts, heavyweight Greg Rebello hit a bit of a roadblock in his most recent bout.

Against Danyelle Williams in January and Kevin Sears in May for the CES promotions, Rebello was able to pick up back-to-back finishes. But it’s his loss versus Azunna Anyanwu at Dana White’s Contender Series in July that halted Robello’s momentum.

“I started out with Danyelle Williams in January, which obviously went really well,” Rebello told MMAWeekly.com. “He was a really tough dude. I was probably one of the only guys to finish him in a round. Against Kevin Sears I was able to show more of my wrestling and Jiu-Jitsu, which is good, though I prefer to stand up.

“The last fight with Azunna was the biggest fight of my career, which I lost. It was going well. I was competing. It was a good fight. It was an even fight until I got caught. You can’t hang your head on that. It’s the heavyweight division and whoever lands the first big punch kind of wins the fight.”

Knowing a fight can end at any instant in the heavyweight division had Rebello just making minor adjustments after the Anyanwu fight rather than overhauling his game.

“I know exactly what I did wrong, what mistake I made,” said Rebello. “I got too comfortable landing shots out there, and then he kind of landed the big shot. It was a minor adjustment. It’s fighting – it’s heavyweights – everyone has knockout power. You make a mistake against a heavyweight and you’re going to sleep.”

Rebello (22-8) will look to rebound against Derrick Brown (7-4) in the heavyweight main event of CES 47 on Friday in Lincoln, R.I.

TRENDING > Commissioner Claims UFC Pulled Conor McGregor from Year-End Fight Card

“He’s a tough guy and is an athletic dude,” Rebello said of Brown. “He has an elusive style, so I can see how he can give guys fits, but for me it’s just another day at the office. For me it’s just fighting like I always do, and go out there and let it rip. I’ll catch him with something and get my hand raised.”

Having stumbled in his last fight, Rebello wants to get back on the winning track and work his way towards getting another shot at the top level of MMA.

“I’m 35, but I train smart and don’t do anything stupid, so I can fight for as long as I wanted to,” said Rebello. “I obviously can’t fight forever, but I’d like to take it one step at a time, get a few wins together and get on the Contender Series again.

“To get the attention of the UFC I’m going to have to win four or five in a row. If I can get a couple exciting finishes, get back on the Contender Series that would be my goal.”

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and Instagram

               

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

www.GIFCreator.me_u0OkaX-RingGirls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
MMA Store
Contact Us
Privacy Policy

UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC Fight Night: Sydney
UFC Fight Night: China
TUF 26 Finale
UFC 218: Detroit
UFC Fight Night: Fresno
UFC on FOX 26: Winnipeg
UFC 219: Las Vegas
UFC Fight Night: St. Louis
UFC 220: Boston
UFC on FOX 27: Charlotte
UFC Fight Night: Belém
UFC 221: Perth
UFC Fight Night: Austin
UFC on FOX 28: Orlando
UFC 222: Pasadena
UFC Fight Night 127: London

MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA.ly
MMA Linker
LowKickMMA
Addicted to MMA