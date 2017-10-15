Grant Dawson Took Out Adrian Diaz, Earned UFC Contract (Free Fight Video)

(Courtesy of UFC)

Grant Dawson had already earned himself quite the reputation around the MMA world and proved it to be founded on Week 6 of Contender Series with his incredible performance. Not only did Dawson take out Adrian Diaz, he captured a UFC contract in the process.

TRENDING > First Look at Full Conor McGregor Documentary Trailer for ‘Notorious’ (VIDEO)

According to UFC president Dana White, the Contender Series will return sometime after the start of 2018.

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and Instagram