Grady Hurley Plans to Prove That He’s the Real Deal in LFA 21 Co-Main Event

Since the midway point of 2014, middleweight veteran Grady Hurley has been having quite a bit of success, going undefeated in nine bouts, but it’s not just recently that he’s been performing so well.

Prior to 2014, Hurley had actually fought many years prior, but a car accident derailed his career, and he spent 12 years off before returning to fighting.

“A lot of people aren’t aware of me,” Hurley told MMAWeekly.com. “I didn’t have any pictures of one of my fights. I didn’t have any video. I didn’t have anything to prove that I was an MMA fighter, much less a pretty successful MMA fighter. I had nothing except for stories.

“I went 6-1 from 2001 to 2002 and then I had a really bad car wreck. I went head-first into another car at 80MPH and it crushed my lower jaw and dislocated my left hip. My doctors didn’t think I would walk correctly much less fight again.”

While Hurley himself had the notion of a possible return to fighting, it was his wife whom urged him to step back into the cage and actively fight again.

“My wife saw how much passion I had for it,” said Hurley. “I was probably a few years out of training and weighed about 240lbs. I was 33 at the time. She told me to give it another shot again. When she gave me the greenlight, I started training and haven’t looked back since.”

Hurley (16-1) will look to take his overall winning streak to 14 wins in a row when he makes his LFA debut against Kevin Holland (9-3) in a 185-pound co-main event on Friday in Branson, Mo.

“It’ll be a great fight for me to go out there and prove to everyone that I didn’t get to 16-1 by accident,” Hurley said. “I am actually this good. I do belong here. I want to prove to everybody that I belong in the bigger promotions.

“(Holland) just fought in a main event for them this past June, so I know they think a lot of him. He’s got a good record and an exciting fight style, so if I go out and dominate him, I put myself in a great position.”

In his mid-30’s, Hurley knows time is not on his side, so he is looking to take any opportunity he can that will allow him to finally make it to the top stage of MMA.

“I know Summit FC, a regional promotion, will be coming back to my hometown in November, and I know they’ll want me to defend my middleweight title,” said Hurley. “I’d be fine with that, but I’d love to dominate this fight and get a chance at the LFA title or get a call up to the UFC.”

