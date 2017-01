Gracie’s Break Down the Ezekiel Choke with Vince Vaughn (video)

Heavyweight Oleksiy Oliynyk pulled off the first Ezekiel Choke in UFC history, and he did it while his opponent was on top of him in full mount. Ryron and Rener are joined by their dedicated student, actor Vince Vaughn, to analyze the choke and all of it’s variations, as well as the proposed counters in case someone ever tries to surprise you from the bottom of the mount with this sneaky submission!

