Gracie Breakdown Video: Korean Zombie’s Twister Finish

(Courtesy of UFC)

Eddie Bravo and Rener Gracie break down the Korean Zombie getting the first ever submission via Twister in the UFC, a move invented by Eddie Bravo himself. The Korean Zombie (aka Chan Sung Jung) makes his return to the UFC against Dennis Bermudez in the main event of UFC Fight Night Houston this Saturday on FS1.

