Jon Jones - UFC 200

featuredJon Jones: ‘I’ve Never Cheated’

Daniel Cormier vs Anthony Johnson UFC 210 weigh

featuredAnthony Johnson’s Team Wants Cut of Daniel Cormier’s Purse for Controversial Weigh-in

featuredDaniel Cormier Retains Title, Anthony Johnson Retires (UFC 210 Results)

featuredUFC 210: Cormier vs. Johnson 2 Live Results and Fight Stats

Gracie Breakdown Counters United Airlines Passenger Removal

April 12, 2017
Rener and Ryron Gracie are well known for breaking down fighting techniques, particularly fight-ending moves, in a web series entitled Gracie Breakdown. 

In a satirical video, the tandem addressed one of the most controversial topics of the week: the forcible removal of a United Airlines passenger from an overbooked flight. 

The incident took place on Sunday and video of the incident immediately went viral.

United needed four passengers to voluntarily leave the plane to make room for a United flight crew that needed to get to Louisville, Ky. When no volunteers emerged, the airline chose four passengers at random to be involuntarily de-boarded. Three of the four passengers chosen left under their own volition, but not the man in the viral video.

The video shows a disturbing scene that saw the passenger in question, face bloodied, being drug off the plane amidst the onlooking horror of other passengers.

Gracie Breakdown’s addressing of the situation contains tongue-in-cheek humor that isn’t for everyone, but puts a serious satirical spin on United Airlines and the force utilized to remove the passenger.

Brian Ebersole

UFC Veteran Named New Evolve MMA Head Coach

Apr 12, 2017No Comments24 Views

Evolve MMA has a new head coach. The organization on Wednesday announced that UFC veteran Brian Ebersole would oversee the fight team.

