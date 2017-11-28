Gokhan Saki Out of UFC 219; Khalil Rountree Jr. Gets New Opponent for Year End Card

               

November 28, 2017
A change has been made to the upcoming UFC 219 fight card as former kickboxing champion Gokhan Saki is no longer expected to face Khalil Rountree Jr. on Dec. 30.

With Saki out, Rountree Jr. will now face Michal Oleksiejczuk, who will be making his promotional debut at UFC 219 in Las Vegas.

Saki was forced out of the fight due to a knee injury. UFC officials confirmed the switch on Tuesday. 

Oleksiejczuk comes to the UFC with a 12-2 record overall including nine wins in a row with seven of those fights ending by way of knockout or TKO.

As for Rountree Jr., the former “Ultimate Fighter” competitor has picked up two wins in a row in the UFC with both fights ending by way of knockout.

UFC 219 will be headlined by a women’s featherweight title fight as champion Cris “Cyborg” Justino puts her belt on the line against Holly Holm while lightweight contenders Khabib Nurmagomedov and Edson Barboza clash in the co-main event.

