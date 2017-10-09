Gokhan Saki Draws Khalil Rountree Jr. at UFC 219 in December

Kickboxing icon Gokhan Saki is wasting no time booking his next fight inside the Octagon as he faces Khalil Rountree Jr. on Dec. 30 at UFC 219.

UFC officials announced the matchup on Monday.

Saki was an interesting addition to the UFC light heavyweight division as he joined the promotion with only one mixed martial arts fight on his record, but a resume in kickboxing that read like a who’s who list of legends on his resume.

The experiment paid off as Saki knocked out Henrique da Silva in his debut back in September but that only fueled him to want more.

Now he’ll get it as Saki faces off with a former “Ultimate Fighter” veteran in Rountree, who will has put together an impressive run of his own lately with two straight first round knockouts.

Rountree got off to a rough start in his UFC career with a pair of losses, but he’s proven himself with knockouts against Paul Craig and Daniel Jolly and he’ll look to add Saki’s name to his record when they clash in December.

UFC 219 takes place on Dec. 30 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas with a main event for the card still to be determined.

