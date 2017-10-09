               

HOT OFF THE WIRE

featuredDana White Denies Conor McGregor vs. Nate Diaz Trilogy in the Works

featuredTony Ferguson Wins Interim Lightweight Title at UFC 216, Unleashes on Conor McGregor

featuredDemetrious Johnson Makes History with Incredible Finish (UFC 216 Results)

UFC 216 Ferguson vs Lee Live Results

featuredUFC 216: Ferguson vs. Lee Live Results and Fight Stats

Gokhan Saki Draws Khalil Rountree Jr. at UFC 219 in December

October 9, 2017
NoNo Comments

Kickboxing icon Gokhan Saki is wasting no time booking his next fight inside the Octagon as he faces Khalil Rountree Jr. on Dec. 30 at UFC 219.

UFC officials announced the matchup on Monday.

Saki was an interesting addition to the UFC light heavyweight division as he joined the promotion with only one mixed martial arts fight on his record, but a resume in kickboxing that read like a who’s who list of legends on his resume.

The experiment paid off as Saki knocked out Henrique da Silva in his debut back in September but that only fueled him to want more.

Now he’ll get it as Saki faces off with a former “Ultimate Fighter” veteran in Rountree, who will has put together an impressive run of his own lately with two straight first round knockouts.

Rountree got off to a rough start in his UFC career with a pair of losses, but he’s proven himself with knockouts against Paul Craig and Daniel Jolly and he’ll look to add Saki’s name to his record when they clash in December.

UFC 219 takes place on Dec. 30 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas with a main event for the card still to be determined.

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram

               

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

www.GIFCreator.me_u0OkaX-RingGirls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
MMA Store
Contact Us
Privacy Policy

UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 216: Ferguson vs. Lee
UFC Fight Night: Poland
UFC Fight Night: Sao Paulo
UFC 217: Bisping vs. St-Pierre
UFC Fight Night: Virginia
UFC Fight Night: Sydney
UFC Fight Night: China
TUF 26 Finale
UFC 218: Detroit
UFC Fight Night: Fresno
UFC on FOX 26
UFC 219: Las Vegas

MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA.ly
MMA Linker
LowKickMMA
Addicted to MMA