Gokhan Saki and Khalil Rountree Jr. Re-Booked for UFC 226

A light heavyweight bout between Gokhan Saki and Khalil Roundtree Jr. has been added to the UFC 226 fight card. UFC officials made the announcement on Friday.

The two were originally slated to face off at UFC 219, but Saki was forced out of the fight with a leg injury. The two will finally meet inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Saki (1-1) , a former kickboxing standout, made his UFC debut in September and earned a Performance of the Night bonus for his first-round knockout of Henrique da Silva. The Dutch-Turkish fighter hopes to continue to impress in his second Octagon appearance in July.

Roundtree Jr. (6-2, 1 NC) last fought in December, originally losing to Michał Oleksiejczuk by unanimous decision. The fight was later ruled a no contest after Oleksiejczuk tested positive for clomiphene. Before the no contest, Roundtree Jr. was coming off back-to-back knockout wins.

UFC 226 is headlined by a heavyweight title bout between champion Stipe Miocic and light heavyweight titleholder Daniel Cormier. The event takes place during the UFC’s annual International Fight Week.

Also on the UFC 226 fight card, bantamweight contender Raphael Assuncao faces Rob Font. With a win, Assuncao could find himself fighting for the title in his next outing. For Font, he has the opportunity to pick up the biggest win of his career and jump into contender status in the 135-pound weight class.