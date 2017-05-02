HOT OFF THE WIRE
Anderson Silva

featuredAnderson Silva Will Retire if He Doesn’t Get Yoel Romero at UFC 212

featuredDana White Admits to Giving Conor McGregor ‘Longer Leash’ Than Others

Conor McGregor - Dana White - Floyd Mayweather

featuredConor McGregor vs. Floyd Mayweather Talks Have Stalled

Daniel Comier & Jon Jones split screen

featuredDaniel Cormier Tells Jon Jones It’s Now or Never

Go Inside the UFC’s New Mega-Campus (video)

May 2, 2017
No Comments

(Video courtesy of CNN | Viewing may be limited by broadcast rights restrictions)

The UFC has grown from a handful of staff at the turn of the century to a $4.2 billion empire in 2017. The company has built a new home for itself in Las Vegas with a sprawling mega-campus.

UFC president Dana White and former light heavyweight champion Forrest Griffin recently took CNN around the inner workings of the promotion’s new home.

Take a look inside the UFC’s new digs.

TRENDING > Anderson Silva Will Retire if He Doesn’t Get Yoel Romero at UFC 212

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram

Related Article

UFC 211: Stipe Miocic vs. Junior dos Santos 2...

May 02, 2017No Comments29 Views

In 2014, Stipe Miocic and Junior Dos Santos engaged in an epic five-round battle that saw "Cigano" emerge with a razor-close victory. They rematch on May

Anderson Silva

Anderson Silva Will Retire ...

UFC legend Anderson Silva is not happy with his

May 02, 2017
Cris Cyborg

With Germaine de Randamie i...

Cris "Cyborg" Justino wants nothing more than to fight

May 01, 2017
Michael Bisping - My Name is Lenny Trailer

Michael Bisping’s Bar...

Check out the trailer for UFC champ Michael Bisping's

May 01, 2017
               

Newest Polls

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

www.GIFCreator.me_u0OkaX-RingGirls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
MMA Store
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 211: Dallas
UFC Fight Night 109: Stockholm
UFC 212: Rio
UFC Fight Night 110: Auckland
UFC Fight Night 111: Singapore
Bellator 180: Bader vs. King Mo
Bellator NYC: Sonnen vs. Silva
UFC Fight Night 112: Oklahoma City
TUF 25 Finale: Garbrandt vs. Dillashaw
UFC 213: Las Vegas
UFC Fight Night: Glasgow
UFC on FOX 25: Long Island
UFC 214: Anaheim
UFC Fight Night: Rotterdam
UFC 216: Canada
UFC Fight Night: Poland
UFC 220: Las Vegas
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA.ly
MMA Linker
LowKickMMA
Addicted to MMA