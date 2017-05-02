Go Inside the UFC’s New Mega-Campus (video)

(Video courtesy of CNN | Viewing may be limited by broadcast rights restrictions)

The UFC has grown from a handful of staff at the turn of the century to a $4.2 billion empire in 2017. The company has built a new home for itself in Las Vegas with a sprawling mega-campus.

UFC president Dana White and former light heavyweight champion Forrest Griffin recently took CNN around the inner workings of the promotion’s new home.

Take a look inside the UFC’s new digs.

