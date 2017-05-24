Go Inside the New UFC Performance Institute

HOT OFF THE WIRE
May 24, 2017
No Comments

The Ultimate Fighting Championship recently unveiled its new headquarters in Las Vegas. It was a multi-year project that consolidates the majority of the company’s operations onto one central campus.

Not only did the UFC consolidate its operations. It also built a state-of-the-art Performance Institute for its athletes.

The 30,000-square-foot UFC Performance Institute is open to all UFC athletes, year round, free of charge. It consists not only of workout facilities, but also includes state of the art rehabilitation and performance staff and equipment to help athletes not only perform at their peak, but also to recover from injury.

“Our athletes can bring their sparring partners, their coaches, at any time, and integrate with our own performance staff,” said James Kimball, Director of Operations.

“One of the pillars of the entire facility is to keep UFC athletes healthy, and when they do get hurt, get them back into play as soon as possible.

“All UFC athletes, at any time, have access to this facility free of charge. In addition, they have access to our world class performance staff at no cost.”

The UFC Performance Institute aids athletes in strength and conditioning, physical therapy, nutrition, performance analytics, as well as recovery and rehabilitation.

