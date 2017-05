Glover Teixeira’s KO of the Night Win Over Ryan Bader (UFC Stockholm Free Fight)

(Courtesy of UFC)

Glover Teixeira started his UFC career winning his first five bouts including this Knockout of the Night victory over Ryan Bader in 2013. Glover next faces Alexander Gustafsson in the main event at UFC Fight Night Stockholm on Sunday, May 28.

