Glover Teixeira Takes On Misha Cirkunov at UFC Fight Night 119

August 6, 2017
A pair of light heavyweight contenders will face off on the UFC Fight Night 119 main card in Sao Paulo, Brazil on Oct. 28. No. 4 ranked Glover Teixeira will meet No. 9 ranked Misha Cirkunov at at Ginasio do Ibirapuera. UFC officially announced the match up on Saturday.

Teixeira (26-6) is coming off a knockout loss to Alexander Gustafsson in his last outing on May 28. The bout won Fight of the Night honors, but the 37-year-old will fight to stay relevant in the 205-pound division.

Cirkunov (13-3) had an eight-fight winning streak snapped in his last outing, the same fight card that Teixeira was defeated by Gustafsson, by Volkan Oezdemir. He’ll look to get back in the win column and move up the light heavyweight rankings at the same time.

More bouts for the October event are expected to be revealed in the coming weeks. The fight promotion last head an event in Sao Paulo in November 2016 with UFC Fight Night: Bader vs. Nogueira 2.

