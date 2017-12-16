Glover Teixeira Finishes Misha Cirkunov in the First (UFC on FOX 26 Highlights)

Glover Teixeira gets the TKO win over Misha Cirkunov in impressive fashion…could he be next in line to fight Daniel Cormier? #UFCWinnipeg https://t.co/0fR6Vr592r — FOX Sports: UFC (@UFCONFOX) December 17, 2017

(Video courtesy of UFC on FOX | Viewing may be limited by broadcast rights restrictions)

Check out highlights from the light heavyweight bout between Glover Teixeira and Mirsha Cirkunov at UFC on FOX 26 on Saturday in Winnipeg, Canada.

The fight promotion next returns home to Las Vegas for its year-end blowout. UFC 219 features the women’s featherweight championship between titleholder Cris Cyborg and challenger Holly Holm, as well as a pivotal lightweight battle between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Edson Barboza.

