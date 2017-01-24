Gina Carano Offers Advice for Ronda Rousey Fans and Critics

In a brief interview following Bellator 170, where Tito Ortiz fought and won the final fight of his career, former MMA star-turned-actress Gina Carano chimed in on Ortiz’s final fight, but also commented on the status of former UFC champion Ronda Rousey.

Rousey was the hottest property in the mixed martial world for several years, but the superstar was derailed first by Holly Holm in late 2015, and then again by Amanda Nunes in her comeback attempt at UFC 207 to close out 2016. She has yet to reveal what her next move will be, and Carano isn’t pressing for an answer, only offering support.

“I think Ronda should do what ever she wants to do. She’s only 29. She’s an amazing athlete, but she needs to express herself as an artist too,” said Carano. “So let her do what she wants to do, and just follow along her journey and support her.”

TRENDING > Mike Goldberg Was ‘Speechless’ When Let Go by the UFC

Carano is uniquely positioned to comment on Rousey, as she was in a similar position nearly eight years ago.

Having risen to the top of the sport on the women’s side of the aisle, Carano was 7-0 heading into a fight for the inaugural Strikeforce Women’s Featherweight Championship. A fan favorite, Carano was finished by Cris “Cyborg” Justino with a single second left in the first round, crushing her dream of becoming the promotion’s first featherweight champion.

Carano’s popularity wasn’t limited to the cage, she also forged an acting career, which she dove head first into following the devastating loss to Cyborg.

Though there had been several near misses on a return to the cage, Carano has continued to plow forward with her acting career. She has built a healthy acting resume, including significant roles in films like Haywire, Fast & Furious 6, and Deadpool.

Could Rousey follow in Carano’s acting footsteps? Only time will tell, but Carano, having been there and done that, knows that if Rousey closes the door on her fighting career, there are other doors waiting to be opened.

(Courtesy of Fight Hub TV)

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram